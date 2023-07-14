Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 2,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $542,494.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

