Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

