Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock opened at $298.82 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

