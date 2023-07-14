Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $474,185.25 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

