Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.