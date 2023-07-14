Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

