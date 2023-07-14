Richard Scott Struthers Sells 24,384 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $491,093.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,318.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Scott Struthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95.

On Friday, June 16th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.48 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

