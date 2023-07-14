Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

