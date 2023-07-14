Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 40,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
