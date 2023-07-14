Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 40,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

