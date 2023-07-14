RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

