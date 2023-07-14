Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

Samsara stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

