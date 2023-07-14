Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IOT opened at $27.70 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Samsara by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

