SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $243.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $215.11 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.20.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.