Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

