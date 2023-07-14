SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 33,096 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,096 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

