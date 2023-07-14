SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $596,000.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,272,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

