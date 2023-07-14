Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

