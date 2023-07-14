Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

