Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

