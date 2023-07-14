Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 84.4% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

