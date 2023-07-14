Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 825,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,507,000 after acquiring an additional 717,381 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 3.5 %

FAST opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

