Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

