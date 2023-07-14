Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

