Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 269 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

