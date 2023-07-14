Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after buying an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.