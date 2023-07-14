Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

