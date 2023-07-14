Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

