Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,213 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

