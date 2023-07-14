Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 870 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $383.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average of $324.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

