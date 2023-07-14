Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

