Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.18 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

