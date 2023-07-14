Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.