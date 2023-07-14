Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.82.

Shares of KKR opened at $61.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.