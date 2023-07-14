Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.89 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,654.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,556 shares of company stock worth $2,622,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.



