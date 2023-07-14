Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.18 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

