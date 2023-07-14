Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

SUSA opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $95.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

