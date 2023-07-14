Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.