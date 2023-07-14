Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.