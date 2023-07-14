Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after buying an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $150.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,479 shares of company stock valued at $21,373,128. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

