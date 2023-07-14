Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

