Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

NAPR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

