Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

