Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,882,729 shares of company stock valued at $224,588,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.61.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

