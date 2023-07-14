Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $197.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

