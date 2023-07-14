Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWY opened at $161.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

