Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

