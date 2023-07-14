Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Hess Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $139.73 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

