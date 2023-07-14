Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,919 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.05, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

