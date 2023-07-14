Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $295.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average is $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

