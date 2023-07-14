Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $56.98 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

